TF Police: Two Walked Out with Couple Hundred in Merchandise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police are looking for a pair who allegedly walked out of a local farm and ranch store without paying for merchandise in late September. Investigators have posted the images to social media asking the public to contact them if they know who the two suspects are. Police say the alleged crime happened on September 28, at 2964 Addison Ave E. (D&B Supply). Several items were taken valued at a couple hundred dollars. Police believe the two left the store in a Honday Civic, pictured below, with a 2J Idaho license plate. If you have any information for police call (208) 735-4357.

Twin Falls Police Department