TF Sheriff Deputizes More Police Officers

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) The Twin Falls County Sheriff has deputized more city police officers as part of an ongoing cooperative partnership. On Wednesday, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter deputized officers with the Buhl Police Department that will now allow them to work beyond their original jurisdiction to solve crimes. The sheriff has also deputized other police officers within the county recently, including the Twin Falls Police Department. According to the sheriff's office, the deputized officers won't patrol outside of their jurisdictions on a regular basis, but will be able to investigate crimes outside of their jurisdictions if the need comes up. Police officers will also be able to assist the sheriff's office during an incident.