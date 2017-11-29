Thanksgiving-weekend Salt Lake Airport Traffic Up 11 Percent

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Passenger traffic at the Salt Lake City airport during the busy Thanksgiving weekend grew 11 percent this year. The Transportation Security Administration says more than 27,000 people went through the airport the Sunday after the holiday, up from about 24,400 last year. Traffic increased by the same percentage on the day before Thanksgiving, from about 23,600 last year to 26,300 in 2017. Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer says the increasing passenger numbers are part of a growth trend at the airport that now serves some 23 million people a year. Authorities are working on a $3 billion expansion project set to be finished in 2020.