The 10 Most Popular Baby Names In Idaho

It seems like everyone around us is having kids! Big congratulations to them! I hear being pregnant during the summer is the worst. Here are the top 10 baby names in Idaho.

Boys:

1.) Oliver

2.) Liam

3.) William

4.) James

5.) Mason

6.) Samuel

7.) Lincoln

8.) Logan

9.) Henry

10.) Jackson

Girls:

1.) Emma

2.) Olivia

3.) Charlotte

4.) Evelyn

5.) Harper

6.) Amelia

7.) Abigail

8.) Ava

9.) Sophia

10.) Elizabeth

If you are interested in the full list by each state, click here.

Which one is your favorite on the list?

