The Anniversary Of The 1905 Murder Of An Idaho Governor Passes
This week marks another dark anniversary in the case of a miner who assassinated Idaho's fourth governor outside his home.
The day was December 30, of 1905, when a bomb killed Frank Steunenberg on the property of his home in Caldwell. The trial of Albert E. Horsley, who was determined to have made and planted the bomb, began in Boise in 1907. Horsley, who was working as a miner in northern Idaho, later confessed to murdering 17 others at the request of leaders of the Western Federation of Miners Union.
Horsley died in 1954 while serving a life prison sentence at the Old Idaho Penitentiary.