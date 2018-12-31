The Anniversary Of The 1905 Murder Of An Idaho Governor Passes

This week marks another dark anniversary in the case of a miner who assassinated Idaho's fourth governor outside his home.

The day was December 30, of 1905, when a bomb killed Frank Steunenberg on the property of his home in Caldwell. The trial of Albert E. Horsley , who was determined to have made and planted the bomb, began in Boise in 1907. Horsley, who was working as a miner in northern Idaho, later confessed to murdering 17 others at the request of leaders of the Western Federation of Miners Union .

Horsley died in 1954 while serving a life prison sentence at the Old Idaho Penitentiary .