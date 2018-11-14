The Best Pie For Thanksgiving Feasting Isn’t Very Festive

I love the holiday season for so many reasons...admittedly, many of those reasons are food related. I love that eggnog is available in abundance and pumpkin pies with whipped topping are more frequently served. That is why I am so surprised that a new study says that pumpkin pies are not the best pie for the holidays. What?

At Yahoo! they say that our favorite Thanksgiving pie isn't pumpkin or pecan or anything really festive. It's good old Apple Pie. Which is fine, since apple pies are great, but I have to admit that it doesn't seem right. That's like putting up a lemon tree in your house and decorating it as your Christmas tree. Not right.

What is your favorite pie (if you can pick just one)?