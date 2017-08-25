The Best Selling Item At Idaho Walmart Is A Big Surprise

Wal-Mart is know as the place where you can go and get everything you need in one stop. Eggs, candy, guns, a new rosebush, diapers, and car tires. So it is pretty surprising that the best selling item at Wal-Mart is something you can buy almost anywhere else.

According to info from Wal-Mart and put into a pretty infographic by Business Insider, Idaho is really in to getting Gatorade from Wally World. I'm really surprised. This is Idaho. I thought one of the big sellers would be the fishing and camping gear or guns and ammo.