The Best Selling Item At Idaho Walmart Is A Big Surprise
Wal-Mart is know as the place where you can go and get everything you need in one stop. Eggs, candy, guns, a new rosebush, diapers, and car tires. So it is pretty surprising that the best selling item at Wal-Mart is something you can buy almost anywhere else.
According to info from Wal-Mart and put into a pretty infographic by Business Insider, Idaho is really in to getting Gatorade from Wally World. I'm really surprised. This is Idaho. I thought one of the big sellers would be the fishing and camping gear or guns and ammo.
I don't understand this one. You can get Gatorade anywhere. Why would you go to one of the biggest and busiest stores in town to get something you can buy on any gas station street corner?