We looked and we still can't find a better time-lapse video of the Perrine Bridge than this one.



Our talented friend Matthew Brander took this footage of the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho.

I like that he chose a partly cloudy day to film, so we can watch the clouds roll by. And it's kind of fun to watch the watercraft zoom by at super-fast speeds.

If you've seen any good time lapse videos of the Twin Falls area, let us know.