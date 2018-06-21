The Big Idaho Potato Truck Gets a Makeover

Many friends from around the country have seen the Idaho potato truck and sent me photographs.

I should point out the job of hauling the giant potato around the country pays quite well for seasonal work.

It’s a big attraction wherever it goes and plays the role of ambassador for the state.  This morning I read a story about the exhibit getting a makeover.

The truck was originally planned for a once in a lifetime tour.  It became so popular after launch it travels the country every year.

