The Changing Face of Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a city with a changing landscape.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler paid a visit this week to Top Story. He discussed pay raises for first responders and then discussed the nasty winter weather’s impact. We heard from some callers who suggested volunteerism (I haven’t heard the word since the Reagan Era) would help fill pot holes.
The City Manager also spoke about the renovations at City Hall and the Police and Fire Departments. You can listen below.