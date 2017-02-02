The Changing Face of Twin Falls

Expanding Police and Fire Departments. Courtesy, Bill Colley.

Twin Falls is a city with a changing landscape.

The City Manager also spoke about the renovations at City Hall

City Manager Travis Rothweiler paid a visit this week to Top Story.  He discussed pay raises for first responders and then discussed the nasty winter weather’s impact.  We heard from some callers who suggested volunteerism (I haven’t heard the word since the Reagan Era) would help fill pot holes.

The City Manager also spoke about the renovations at City Hall and the Police and Fire Departments.  You can listen below.

Potholes will become more evident with a thaw. Courtesy, Bill Colley.
Filed Under: bill colley, fire department, Police, potholes, Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls, Volunteerism, winter
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, News, Top Story, Twin Falls Events, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top