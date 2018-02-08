The Climate Change Alarmists Again Attack Idaho

Liberals who don’t like the way things operate in Idaho shouldn’t come here.

They can stay in California or Manhattan and commune with their own. The latest rage from the left is the possibility Idaho public schools won’t be screaming, “The sky is falling!” when it comes to blaming human activity for climate change. The leftist Huffington Post is huffing and puffing about a decision impacting few people who work at the outfit. Much less anyone reading the rag in Idaho.

This morning I was reading a book review about predictions from an Israeli futurist. He doesn’t believe in God and says future humans who don’t become cyborgs will be treated like animals. He’s O.K. with such an outcome because he believes we’re soulless creatures. Interesting, though, he references the “Theory of Evolution”. These guys can’t ever say, “Fact of Evolution”. I’ve been reading a whole series of stories about scientists now questioning black holes and the Big Bang. There is never “settled science”.