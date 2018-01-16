The Drug Pandemic Scourging Idaho

One Idaho County has seen drug overdose deaths quadruple in a year. We’re talking about opioids and more specifically heroin.

We’re talking about opioids and more specifically heroin

Last Month Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs joined us on Top Story and warned the drug pandemic is arriving across the state. Back in studio today the subject again came up and you can hear the discussion below.

The drug discussion begins about 13 to 14 minutes into the video.

He also broke down the differences between criminal and civil courts.