The Drug Pandemic Scourging Idaho

A reason for tears. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

One Idaho County has seen drug overdose deaths quadruple in a year.  We’re talking about opioids and more specifically heroin.

We’re talking about opioids and more specifically heroin

Last Month Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs joined us on Top Story and warned the drug pandemic is arriving across the state.  Back in studio today the subject again came up and you can hear the discussion below.

The drug discussion begins about 13 to 14 minutes into the video.

He also broke down the differences between criminal and civil courts.

We closed as well with comments on a story from Roll Call.  The publication explains even many Democrats want to avoid talking about legalization of marijuana.

Filed Under: bill colley, Grant Loebs, heroin, idaho, legalized marijuana, marijuana, medical marijuana, Nez Perce, Nez Perce County, Opioids, twin falls county
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Podcasts, Political, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top