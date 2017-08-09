The Eclipse is for Trump Country!

Yes, Donald Trump is the presence shadowing the upcoming eclipse.

Very few counties that voted for Hillary Clinton will see totality

A writer at a Boston newspaper looked at the path of the celestial event and reached a remarkable conclusion. Very few counties that voted for Hillary Clinton will see totality. The path is overwhelmingly across red counties.

The ancients would’ve tried to draw some conclusions. New Dealers might have called Trump the darkness. Others on the political spectrum might conclude Trump is the beaming corona. I guess it’s up to your party affiliation.