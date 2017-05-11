The End is Near for Sears

The news for old fashioned bricks and mortar shops isn’t getting better .

This past week, there have been a series of stories about the pending end of JC Penny and now Sears-Kmart . When I was a boy, Friday nights were for shopping. It was a 15 mile drive to get to Sears. Montgomery Wards was across the street. These were stores with three to four stories with long staircases.

By mid-summer, my mother would get out a tape-measure and get our sizes. Then, she would open the Sears catalog and make her orders. Sometime in August, the postman would drive up to our rural mailbox with large packages. Mom would meet him outside and lug the boxes inside and we would then have to try on the new clothes. Returns weren’t easy. Often, I wore high water pants to school the first week after Labor Day. Good times? I won’t say that, but it sure is the end of an era.

One writer suggests Sears never saw Amazon coming to eat its lunch.