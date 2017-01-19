The Energizer Winter: It Just Keeps Snowing and Snowing

I was driving on Fillmore Street in Twin Falls behind Costco and on my way to the pet store. I rounded a curve at just 15 miles-per-hour and did a 180 degree spin. My Jeep ended up in a turning lane and there wasn’t any other traffic nearby. Chalk it up to a lesson learned. We’re now a month into the official winter season and it’s not a pretty one but, still. I saw this story today at the Idaho Statesman and it made me wonder if we all have very steep learning curves. There simply isn’t any way law enforcement and rescue teams can keep up with the tally. Driving to work today I also realized overtime budgets for emergency response and road clearing is skyrocketing. The state this week approved emergency funds for filling potholes on the Interstate near Nampa. This is going to be a costly winter but profitable for the people cleaning up and fixing damaged fenders.