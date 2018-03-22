The Foods That Changed America
Food isn’t just part of a culture. It can change culture.
How do you eat a sausage without burning skin or getting your hands greasy?
There was a time when most people ate prepared meals with family at home. Now many people eat on the go or “nuke” their meals in a microwave oven. America is a food lover’s delight, from cheap and easy eats to fine dining. Thrillist.com is ranking the foods that changed America.
Most were products of the last century and came about to meet changing lifestyles. Some were eureka moments born of necessity. How do you eat a sausage without burning skin or getting your hands greasy? Put the sausage on a roll! What’s your favorite?