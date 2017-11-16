The Great Idaho Land Grab (Opinion)

What will be left of Idaho for Idahoans?

The comparison to some events today should make us take stock of where the United States is heading

Buried in a weekly newspaper column I mentioned this week how the Roman Republic fell partly because the rich kept gobbling up the land. The comparison to some events today should make us take stock of where the United States is heading.

I specifically referenced a Texas family creating its own preserve. I’m not the only person making this point as you can read and see at this link.