The Great Idaho Thanksgiving Debate – Stuffing vs Dressing

We want you to have a safe and peaceful Thanksgiving. So, I want to settle an argument now. When a certain dish is served at Thanksgiving, do you call it stuffing or dressing? This is important stuff right here.

The turkey people at Butterball think they know the answer already. According to their website , 87% of people in Idaho and other mountain states call it stuffing.

Butterball

That's all fine and good, but we don't care what people in New Mexico call this dish. So, what say you? Is it stuffing? Or, do you side with the rebels to our south in Nevada and prefer dressing?