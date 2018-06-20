The Heat Hypothesis May Explain Sudden Summer Anger In Idaho
We have it pretty awesome in Idaho with our weather. We get all four seasons (sometimes all in one day) so we get snow and rain and we get sunshine and rainbows. Plus Idaho is beautiful! But, if you do find yourself angry in the coming days as the temperatures rise and you can't really explain why you feel on edge - blame the heat.
There is a Heat Hypothesis that is similar to being 'Hangry'. When you are extra hungry you feel irritable - when you are extra hot on a summer day you can also experience unexplained aggression and irritability. You literally just need to chill a bit. So stay hydrated and crank the AC if your feeling random anger this summer.
