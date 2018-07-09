The Idaho Bucket List
There are so many amazing things to do in Idaho. Here is a few things on my bucket list that I want to do before it's too late.
- White water raft down Hell's Canyon. I know this is a tough one, you have to put in for a lottery and win it, but a bucket list isn't always easy.
- Ski down the Bruneau Dunes. Or at least tube.
- Jump off the Perrine Bridge. Obviously tandem. I could not B.A.S.E. jump alone. I might not be able to do this one at all, I am petrified of heights.
- Tour Stricker Ranch. Since it looks haunted, maybe not at night.
- Visit Yellowstone Bear World. I want to feed a bear!
- Climb to the top of Mt. Borah. My fear of heights may prevent this one from happening as well.
- Mountain bike Auger Falls. I am terrible at riding a bike, this is going to be a challenge.
- Ride the Bogus Basin Mountain Coaster. It looks like a great time!
- Try the Hagerman Dinner Cruise. It tours Thousand Springs. Beautiful and fun!
- Visit Treefort Music Fest in Boise. It is a huge music festival. A lot of bands I probably don't know but I bet it's a great experience.
- Go to Silverwood. It is the largest amusement park in Idaho!
- Visit Alice Lake in Blaine County.
- Attend the Boise Hot Air Balloon Festival.
Things that I have already done that I recommend should be on anybody's bucket list if they haven't done them already:
- Go to Sun Valley and see the Hemingway grave and Memorial
- Visit City of Rocks
- Go spelunking at Craters of the Moon.
- Visit the Shoshone Ice Caves
What else do you think we missed?