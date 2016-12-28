The Idaho Hunting or Fishing License in Your Wallet is About to Expire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) With a new year around the corner Idaho wildlife managers are reminding hunters and anglers to pick up a new hunting license. Licenses in the state expire on December 31 and won't work for 2017.

Most of the state's hunting and fishing licenses, tags, and permits are distributed on a yearly basis. The exceptions are trapping and Federal duck stamp licenses, which are good from July 1 to the following June 30. Fishing licences will cost $25.75 and hunting licenses are $12.75. Three-year licenses are available. If you plan on going hunting or fishing after the New Year, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is reminding citizens to make sure they have up-to-date licenses.