The Inventor of the Wind-Up Radio is Dead

Trevor Baylis wasn’t a household name in the United States. He wasn’t likely a household name in his United Kingdom for very long.

He believed it was more important for villagers in Africa to receive broadcasts and safety warnings than any personal profit

Baylis was a truly unique man who developed very unique inventions. His wind up radio revolutionized communicating in the Third World and is among the greatest of broadcast inventions.

Baylis claimed he didn’t invent so much as to help people but to win personal praise. He was being modest. He never made any money from the wind-up radio. He didn’t take out a patent. He believed it was more important for villagers in Africa to receive broadcasts and safety warnings than any personal profit.