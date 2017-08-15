The Last 9 Airbnb Rooms Available in Twin Falls on August 20
As of this posting, there are nine Airbnb locations left in Twin Falls if you want to stay the night before the eclipse.
We did a search on Airbnb and came up with the last nine rooms that are still available in Twin on August 20, 2017. The prices range from a $43 stay in an RV to renting an entire home for $900.
Here's what's available as of this posting:
If you know someone who needs a place to stay, let them know right away. It wasn't long after we posted about the cheapest room in Twin Falls the night before the eclipse that it was snatched up.