The Latest, Deadly Teen Challenge Twin Falls’ Parents Should Heed

So, apparently there is a new dare game that teenagers all over the world are taking part in that is having deadly consequences. I haven't yet heard of any local incidents involving the latest in viral stupidity, so I thought I'd help educate parents in the Magic Valley who are still in the dark about it.

As a parent to two kids--my youngest being two years old--I know how difficult it is at times to prevent our children from getting access to potentially hazardous household items. We expect toddlers (ages 1-2) to attempt to get into things, but what happens when it's our teenagers who are the ones taking huge risks in the name of an Internet fad.

In a nutshell, teenagers are daring one another to eat detergent-filled packets, and posting the aftermath online. Ingesting poison is the name of this game, and it could have fatal consequences. Hydrogen Peroxide, Alcohol Ethoxylate, Cyclodextrine and Ethanol are just four of more than a dozen chemicals contained in these pods, according to the product's ingredient list, that are not meant for human consumption.