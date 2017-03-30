The Latest: Sockeye to be Moved from Idaho Hatchery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho officials announced late Wednesday that endangered Snake River sockeye salmon at a southwest Idaho hatchery will be moved because flood waters from the nearby Boise River are threatening the facility.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says that starting Thursday some 4,000 fish will be removed from the Eagle Fish Hatchery west of Boise and trucked to the Springfield Fish Hatchery in eastern Idaho.

Snake River sockeye teetered on the brink of extinction in the early 1990s.

They've been the focus of an intense recovery program centered at the Eagle Fish Hatchery after being listed for federal protection in 1991.

The hatchery holds broodstock that produce future generations of fish.