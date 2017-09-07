The Mask You SHOULDN’T Be Using During Smoky Days

Buy this one, not that one.

*COUGH COUGH* This smoke is getting to you too, huh? With yesterday's 'Purple Air Quality Alert', it probably has crossed your mind to get suited up in a hazmat suit, or, at the very least, purchase a mask.

Well, if you're thinking about it. STOP! There's a certain type of mask that you may think will help you.....but it actually won't do jack.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Colby Adams, environmental health director for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health, says that the generic medical masks made from paper aren't, "protecting you from the smoke exposure.”

Instead -if you're set on having something on your face- you'll want to get a respirator.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the particular respirators you want to look for can be found at hardware stores and pharmacies. They have a specific marking “NIOSH,” “N95” or “P100.” "Those markings indicate the respirator is designed to filter out smoke particles."

Credit: Amazon via Amazon.com

In the same interview with Colby Adams, he says that even if you were to get the respirator you'd have to know how to use it properly: