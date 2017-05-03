The Most Fun State is Not Idaho, But It’s Close

When it comes to fun states, there can be only one #1. I know this will come as a shock to you, but it isn't Idaho. And, yes, that is me being sarcastic again. The good news is you don't have to travel far to be in the funnest state ever.

Wallet Hub ranked all of the states based on the following fun factors: attractions, the arts, entertainment parks, movie theaters, golf courses, skiing facilities, beaches, etc. Here's where all the states ranked.

Congrats to you, Nevada. You're #1. Idaho? Have fun making balloon animals by yourself at a party-hardy #29. (*sad face*)

This list is all fine and good with one very big exception. South Dakota, how in the heck fire did you end up at #2? Whoever made this list has NOT been to South Dakota and I can prove it with science.

Check out the full Wallet Hub list to find out where the party has started.