The Most Viewed Youtube Video Pertaining To Twin Falls

If you've ever wondered what the most viewed Twin Falls' YouTube video is, well wonder no longer.

"Built To Spill," is an Indie band from Boise. On January 29, 2008, this video was published under the name "fireseed." It has tallied more than 440,000 views to date. The sublime song--accompanied by a grainy, 1970s-esk video, which depicts cartoon children with active imaginations reading stories--had a calming effect on me.