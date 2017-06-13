The Need for English as the Official Language (Opinion)
Very little media attention is focused on a surprise from Puerto Rico.
Democrats have a political lock on the government and statehood could dramatically alter the balance of power in Washington
After a low turnout over the weekend, the territory voted for statehood. Historically, the people of the island have been pleased with citizenship and territorial status, but have rarely shown an inclination for independence or becoming a state. The Democrats have a political lock on the government and statehood could dramatically alter the balance of power in Washington.
Phil Kent from Pro-English joined us today on Top Story. His organization promotes English as an official government language. While many states have made the change, the federal government has no such requirement. You can hear our discussion below: