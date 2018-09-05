The Nez Perce National Historic Park is a Treat for Travelers

This is one National Park requiring some traveling.

The Nez Perce National Park is a series of smaller parks stretching across four states, including Idaho. Only in Your State maintains it’s one of the most beautiful experiences you could have and you could learn a few things.

I passed the Big Hole site a few weeks ago but admit I didn’t have time in my schedule to visit. With 38 individual components some of the locations are in fairly close traveling distance.

My fascination with the tribe is 40 years old. It started when I saw a film starring Ned Romero as Chief Joseph. Clearly one of the great leaders of modern history and among the best to ever live in North America.