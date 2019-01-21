The NFL Lurches From Scandal To Scandal

I’ve been thinking I could again make the NFL a regular part of my life. The anthem protests appear to have subsided (I think the owners quietly applied pressure) and I’d really like to see more of Pocatello’s Taysom Hill. He’s a truly remarkable athlete, a good American and would be a starter if not for an all-time great ahead of him on the depth chart.

The NFL desperately wants Los Angeles to succeed as a market but struggles in the second most populated metro in the country.

NFL referees live stressful lives. When replacements filled their role during a labor dispute it was abysmal. Still, it doesn’t excuse not one but two blatant no-calls during the Saints-Rams Conference Championship.

The NFL now is in damage control mode and there are going to be calls for letting the “robots” take over rule enforcement. The technology is available and in my lifetime we’ve seen video reviews already common. Baseball is having this debate. The umpires object but when a team and a city are robbed by a mistake it’s a public relations disaster. 70,000 eyes in the stands and millions watching on TV reach some sinister conclusion.

