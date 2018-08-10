The NFL’s Business Model is to Annoy its Customers

Maybe I’ll take up fishing or baccarat.

I’m going to have a lot of time available Sunday afternoons again this fall. Just when I thought the malcontents had come to realize they can’t keep biting the hands that feed them, many professional athletes are proving skill doesn’t equal brains.

The anthem protests resumed during Thursday night’s pre-season contests. The NFL prefers exhibition games as a description but the only exhibition I see is from half-wits with an inability to understand their fan base. Many of these guys have lifestyles commensurate with salaries. Maybe if they lose some money they’ll start coming around. Who’ll be the first NFL owner willing to risk a season and do the right thing by dumping these guys?