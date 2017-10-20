The Politically Correct Seek to Outlaw Halloween (Opinion)

You may not like Halloween. Some people oppose it on religious grounds.

As if putting on a costume and getting candy angers God! Your choice, but I’m glad you’re not depriving other people’s kids an opportunity to have some joy in an often bleak world.

The opposition isn’t only from religious conservatives. Liberals fear someone could get their feelings hurt. They may believe their costume isn’t up to snuff and their feelings will be hurt.

When I was a boy, my mother bought us masks for a quarter each at the locally owned department store. One year, I had a tiger mask and the rest of my costume was a paper sack. She drew tiger stripes on it and I had holes for my arms and head.

Didn’t bother me. My candy haul was still impressive.