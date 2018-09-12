The Poor are Becoming a Vanishing Species in Idaho

Idaho’s roaring economy is paying dividends for the poor. The state’s poverty rate is plummeting.

Idaho’s rate is now 6 th lowest in the nation.

The State Republican Party shared numbers it received from the US Census Bureau. You can see more by clicking here .

As a side note, the Democrat’s choice for Governor is proposing a higher minimum wage but in many places around the state starting wages are already much higher than the minimum. The free market has employers paying more to attract the best workers in a tight labor market. A rising tide lifts all boats.