The Poorest Place in Idaho Could be the Safest
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.
First, Twin Falls isn’t among Idaho’s safest cities.
You could make six-figures a year in San Francisco and struggle. In Eastern Idaho you would be quite well off with the same check.
Rexburg did make the list but also got flagged for being Idaho’s poorest community according to a separate survey.
The people who crunch these numbers and reach these conclusions often have never visited here and poverty level in one state may not be the same description in another. You could make six-figures a year in San Francisco and struggle. In Eastern Idaho you would be quite well off with the same check.
I’ve been to Rexburg just once and thought it a very nice place. Poor communities don’t generally rank as safe places to live. Let your own experience be the guide.