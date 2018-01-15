The Smallest Home for Sale in Sun Valley is Just 373 Square Feet

If you like to live small, we found you the tiniest property for sale in Sun Valley.

If you've eer thought about living in Sun Valley but thought you couldn't afford it, you might be wrong, as long as you're willing to downsize a little.

This 373 sqft studio condo in Sun Valley is listed on Zillow for $122,500. It's only one room, but it looks like it has all the amenities, including a (very small) kitchen.

To put things in perspective, the same amount of cash will buy you almost 1,200 sqft in Twin Falls.