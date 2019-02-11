The Smokey Bone Announces Grand Opening In Twin Falls

We really hope this is a BBQ joint that sticks around. The Smokey Bone is based out of Hailey, but they are opening up a second location here in Twin Falls. They are opening up in less than a month!

The Smokey Bone has announced their official opening date will be March 5th at 11 a.m. They will be located at 260 Shoshone Street East. Everyone says Twin Falls doesn't have any good BBQ (with the exception to Big Fatty's) so now is our chance to show that we will support a joint.

They have great reviews out of Hailey and when we first announced they would be opening their doors here, people were ecstatic. If you are looking for a job or know someone who is, they are also hiring for the right people.

Their hours are going to be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you check out their Facebook page, their food looks pretty amazing. Who else is excited to try it out?