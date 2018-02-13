The State of Idaho Has More Than 150 Million in Unclaimed Money

The state of Idaho has more than 150 Million dollars in unclaimed money and odds are some of it belongs to you.

According to the Idaho State Treasurer's Office, over 800,000 Idahoans are owed unclaimed funds to the tune of more than 150 Million Dollars. That's about one in every two Idaho residents.

There's no reason to leave money sitting on the table when it's free and easy to see if you have unclaimed money. Just go to the State Treasurer's website and search your name. If you have any money, you'll immediately see the results. From there, you can choose to either claim your money or donate to one of several Idaho causes.