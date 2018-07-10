The Strange Roadside Sites (Sights) of Idaho!

Roadside Idaho

A friend calls North Idaho a fine example of “Americana”.

Since many of our roads are less traveled we don’t get the attention for attractions some other states get

If I recall from my college days, it’s a word related to roadside art. While I was away last week I was sharing pictures from my trip with friends. The landscapes always get the breathtaking replies but people are greatly amused by what else I send via email.

Spaceships in Wallace and dog-shaped bed and breakfasts in Cottonwood come to mind.