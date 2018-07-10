The Strange Roadside Sites (Sights) of Idaho!
Roadside Idaho
A friend calls North Idaho a fine example of “Americana”.
Since many of our roads are less traveled we don’t get the attention for attractions some other states get
If I recall from my college days, it’s a word related to roadside art. While I was away last week I was sharing pictures from my trip with friends. The landscapes always get the breathtaking replies but people are greatly amused by what else I send via email.
Spaceships in Wallace and dog-shaped bed and breakfasts in Cottonwood come to mind.
Since many of our roads are less traveled we don’t get the attention for attractions some other states get and it’s a shame. Idaho is a very creative place. Could you suggest any roadside attractions we should visit?