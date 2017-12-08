The Ten Best Christmas Songs (Opinion)

Keeping in mind if you ask me tomorrow I might have some changes but as I write this it’s a list of my ten favorite Christmas songs, starting from my most favorite to my tenth favorite. Comments are welcome!

Silent Night. It stirs me every time I hear it and especially late on Christmas Eve. There are several versions I consider head and shoulders above the rest. Jewel is in fine voice with Silent Night but the most haunting cover I’ve ever heard comes from Sinead O’Connor.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen. With tempo slowed it brings forth the most melancholic feelings we experience this time of year. The yearning for family members who’ve gone on to the next phase and a belief we can someday recapture those relationships.

White Christmas. By Bing Crosby. I don’t need Elvis or Dean Martin fouling up this tune. Crosby’s version became a hit with the troops in World War Two. He would hold various notes and appeal to the feelings they had for home.

Little Drummer Boy. My father absolutely loved the song. Others despise it but I think of my old man every time I hear it played.

Joy to the World. Christmas morning and to hear this echoing off the walls of church I’m filled with joy.

O Come O Come Emmanuel. Again, it expresses a need I have to reconnect with yearnings for family and friends and hope for what comes.

O Tannenbaum. When I was a boy I bought an album in a bargain rack. The songs were all in German. Most I already knew in English. It’s another uplifting moment. My dad, by the way, became fluent in German while serving among occupation troops. He also enjoyed the same album.

Anything sung by the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The sound is just heavenly. As kids we would hear it on radio and it was like being on the spot.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. Every kids favorite or so it seemed when I was a boy. My daughter would watch the TV show in July. When she was a little girl I asked her about a favorite song. “Woodolph!” she replied.

Good King Wenceslas. More upbeat than many of the traditional carols and songs we hear this time of year and it celebrates fellowship.