The Wait Is Finally Over! Olive Garden Is Open In Twin Falls

It seems like people in Twin Falls have been waiting forever for this day! Olive Garden is officially open in Twin Falls!

Sure there is likely going to be a line out the door for days, but it is finally open! They had a soft opening this weekend and they were getting some pretty good reviews. Better than some places that typically struggle because it is a brand new restaurant.

Unlimited soup, salad, and bread sticks may be worth the wait. You may want to wait a few weeks or months even to give it a shot if you are the type that doesn't like to wait in line. There has been so much hype about this place opening that it is bound to be packed.

I guess some good news is that lines at other restaurants won't be as long as usual because everyone is going to flock to the mall.

How long are you going to wait before you get in line? Are you going to go at all?