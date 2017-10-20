The War Between Wolves & Cattle Gets Worse

The battle between ranchers and wildlife is not a new one.

In recent decades, it has intensified in the Northwest as wolves have been re-introduced into the wild. A writer at High Country News explains when the two collide the ranchers and their cattle are usually victorious.

He argues we need a new approach. First, he says the cattle aren’t a native species. His second argument is the approach of killing wolves may make matters worse. The wolves left behind aren’t well-socialized and then may be even more inclined to attack domestic livestock. His views are certainly going to be controversial and pit environmentalists against ranchers.

As one cattle owner told me, if we eliminate grazing here then more beef farming will take place in the Amazon and destroy rain forest. Not an easy choice for the environmental movement.