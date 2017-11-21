The War on Thanksgiving (Opinion)
Thanksgiving gets a bad name from some folks looking to settle old scores.
A fellow I know in England tells me he and his friends are jealous of U.S. and Canada and want a Thanksgiving of their own.
Most of the domestic critics focus on the invasion by the evil white people but an essay at the Daily Signal puts it all into a much more historical significance.
We also see attacks from the godless who claim government shouldn’t sanction praise for the Lord. Then the atheists can thank their boss for the pay providing the meal! Meanwhile, the liberal White House media gaggle is in meltdown because someone asked them what they’re thankful for and they saw it as an intrusion.