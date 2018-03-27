The Woman Who Invented the Chocolate Chip Cookie
Hard to imagine but there was a time when there were no chocolate chip cookies.
It may not be exaggeration to say the woman who came up with the idea changed the world. A few weeks ago I wrote I wasn't much of a fan of Oreo but when it comes to chocolate chip and peanut butter cookies...
Now we're talking. Ruth Wakefield may be long dead but she left smiles on millions of faces nearly 90 years ago. The New York Times explains in a feature story the cook didn't accidentally come up with the concoction, although. The myth is it wasn't a planned effort. No matter, I'm glad she left us with such a culinary delight.