The World’s Best Diners are in Utah & Idaho!

My search for the Ur or Rosetta Stone of diners continues!  Over the weekend, I made a stop in Snowville, Utah, home at two legendary diners.

I enjoy stopping at these places, getting a hot cup of coffee, some home style cooking and then listening to the conversation.

I’ll need to go back for the second place.  Since I love the drive, it should be soon.

Last week, I dropped into a great burger joint here in Southern Idaho.  A few weeks ago, I asked for some recommendations.  My next road trip may be to Arco where I’m told there is a diner that defines the meaning of the word.  I enjoy stopping at these places, getting a hot cup of coffee, some home-style cooking and then listening to the conversation.  You taste, smell and see the true America at these places!  Please keep the recommendations coming.  My email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.

