The World’s Best Diners are in Utah & Idaho!

I’ll need to go back for the second place. Since I love the drive, it should be soon.

Last week, I dropped into a great burger joint here in Southern Idaho. A few weeks ago, I asked for some recommendations. My next road trip may be to Arco where I’m told there is a diner that defines the meaning of the word. I enjoy stopping at these places, getting a hot cup of coffee, some home-style cooking and then listening to the conversation. You taste, smell and see the true America at these places! Please keep the recommendations coming. My email address is bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com.