The Young Move & Idaho Gets Older

Idaho’s population is growing. Mainly in a handful of urbanized pockets.

It isn’t just about jobs. It’s about the types of jobs and activities after work.

Many of the newcomers are retirees looking for a low cost of living and low crime rates. As for younger people, there are still challenges in keeping them down on the farm. One young college student told me on Top Story a couple of years ago her friends leave high school or college and then want to get away as soon as possible.

Now, an interactive map from High Country News gives us a better glimpse of the emptying of the rural west. You can see the counties with growth and those hemorrhaging people.

