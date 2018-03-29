There is a Healthy Balance of Computer Time for Kids

At arms length. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images.

A growing body of evidence suggests “screen time” is harmful for kids.  Why didn’t TV impact us in the same way?

when was the last time you watched a ballgame and had a player send you a bullying text?

Because it’s a passive medium.  Computer monitors, tablets and smart phones require interaction and when was the last time you watched a ballgame and had a player send you a bullying text?

Some parents are completely banning kids from electronic devices.  Not easily done when even many school assignments require some “screen time”.  Scientists have decided to find a balance.  What’s healthy and what’s not?  Inc.com offers there is a sweet post.  You can see it here.  But of course you need to be staring at a screen to see the details.

