Idaho has been in news stories for any number of reasons, in movies, and TV shows but I think this is the first time I've seen Idaho even referenced in a cartoon like this.

I may be wrong and Idaho has been mentioned - but never like this I guarantee. First of all, if you don't know about the Amazing World Of Gumball cartoon then bless your soul, that is all about to change. My kids love this show and I don't let them watch it anymore because it is dumb, nonsense, and loud characters. I realize I just sounded like my dad.

For a taste of this nonsense just watch the video above.