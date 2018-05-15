There’s a Reason Your Grown Children Left for Salt Lake City
I’m not surprised to see Salt Lake City on this list.
Salt Lake City is listed as the overall winner for quality of life and Boise cracks the top 10
A great many local kids have grown up and found work and settled there. According to WalletHub, Salt Lake City is the best place to get a career started.
Boise finished 23rd, just behind Fargo. Denver is in the top ten and Seattle and Tacoma make the top twenty five.
