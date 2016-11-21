There’s Been ANOTHER Earthquake Near Old Faithful Geyser
This has not been a good day for earthquakes. First, Japan was struck by a major quake and now, another quake has occurred near the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park.
This quake is slightly stronger than the one that hit just south of Old Faithful a week or so ago. The USGS measured this as a 2.6 compared to the 2.5 quake that struck previously.
While this sounds like only a minor difference, it's good to remember that quakes greatly increase in intensity for every .1 of magnitude.
This pales in comparison to the 6.9 quake that also caused damage off the coast of Japan today.