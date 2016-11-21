There’s Been ANOTHER Earthquake Near Old Faithful Geyser

This has not been a good day for earthquakes. First, Japan was struck by a major quake and now, another quake has occurred near the Old Faithful Geyser in Yellowstone National Park .

This quake is slightly stronger than the one that hit just south of Old Faithful a week or so ago. The USGS measured this as a 2.6 compared to the 2.5 quake that struck previously.

While this sounds like only a minor difference, it's good to remember that quakes greatly increase in intensity for every .1 of magnitude .

This pales in comparison to the 6.9 quake that also caused damage off the coast of Japan today.